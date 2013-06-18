FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0728 GMT
#Financials
June 18, 2013 / 7:37 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0728 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index down 0.38 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.48 percent lower, tracking weak Asian
markets with losses led by lenders. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 7.26 percent. Bonds will find some support from the central
bank's move to hold an uniform price-based auction on Friday.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    India's rupee weaker at 58.57/58 per dollar versus 57.87/88
on Monday, tracking selloff in emerging market currencies ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting slated to begin later in the
day. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The longer-end five-year swap rate 1 bp higher at 6.95
percent and the one-year rate flat at 7.19 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent versus
Monday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
