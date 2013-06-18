SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index ends down 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index closes 0.62 percent lower as blue chips such as HDFC Bank declined on anxiety over potential foreign outflows should the U.S. Federal Reserve signal winding down of its bond-buying programme later this week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points (bps) at 7.28 percent on the back of weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ends at 58.77/78 per dollar versus 57.87/88 on Monday, as traders worried that the country's current account deficit made the currency especially vulnerable to any scaling back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate ends 3 bps higher at 6.97 percent and the one-year rate edges up 2 bps to 7.21 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.20/7.30 percent, unchanged from Monday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)