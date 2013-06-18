FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
June 18, 2013 / 12:03 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index ends down 0.53 percent and the
broader NSE index closes 0.62 percent lower as blue chips such
as HDFC Bank declined on anxiety over potential foreign outflows
should the U.S. Federal Reserve signal winding down of its
bond-buying programme later this week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 3 basis points
(bps) at 7.28 percent on the back of weakness in the rupee.
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends at 58.77/78 per dollar
versus 57.87/88 on Monday, as traders worried that the country's
current account deficit made the currency especially vulnerable
to any scaling back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The longer-end five-year swap rate ends 3 bps higher at 6.97
percent and the one-year rate edges up 2 bps to 7.21 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.20/7.30 percent,
unchanged from Monday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
