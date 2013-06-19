FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
June 19, 2013 / 4:37 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index down 0.43 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.37 percent lower on caution ahead of the
outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting that may signal a
tapering down of the U.S. stimulus programme. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.26 percent tracking mild gains in the rupee. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 58.72/73 per dollar
versus 58.77/78 on Tuesday, aided by dollar selling by foreign
banks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The longer-end five-year swap rate 3 bps lower at 6.94
percent and the one-year rate edges down 1 bp to 7.20 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent from
7.20/7.30 percent at its Tuesday close. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
