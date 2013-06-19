FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 19, 2013

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares edged up on Wednesday amid volatility as
investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.12 percent, while the
broader NSE index closed 0.15 percent higher. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, tracking slight
gains in the rupee, in a session marked by tight ranges ahead of
the conclusion of the Fed meeting later in the day. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points (bps) at
7.26 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee rose on Wednesday, yet remained within
close of its record low hit last week, as outflows from equity
markets added to concerns about the funding of the current
account deficit. The partially convertible rupee ended at
58.71/72 per dollar versus 58.77/78 on Tuesday. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The longer-end five-year swap rate ended down 2 bps at 6.95
percent and the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.20 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared
with 7.20/7.30 percent previous close. 
    
 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

