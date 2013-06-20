SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0708 GMT

The Indian rupee slumped to a record low on Thursday, while stocks and bonds were hit, after the Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of its monetary stimulus, highlighting the country's dependence on foreign capital inflows to fund its current account deficit. Markets were also hit by data showing China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June. STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index down 2.14 percent and the broader NSE index 2.28 percent lower. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond up 10 basis points (bps) at 7.36 percent. Trading in some government debt securities was halted earlier in the day due to circuit breakers, but was later resumed after the country's fixed income association sought the central bank's approval to raise the upper trading limits. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.81/82 per dollar after hitting an all-time low of 59.9350, versus 58.71/72 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The longer-end five-year swap rate up 23 bps at 7.18 percent and the one-year rate higher 17 bps at 7.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent, compared with Wednesday close of 7.25/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)