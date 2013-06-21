SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.25 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.29 percent, tracking other Asian markets with a weak rupee on the domestic front continuing to hurt sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 7.42 percent, hit by fears foreign investors would continue to sell debt as the rupee weakens towards record lows and as U.S. Treasury yields surge, narrowing the differential with domestic debt yields. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee trading at 59.69/70 per dollar compared with its close of 59.57/58 on Thursday, tracking other Asian peers but traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to step in to sell dollars should the currency approach 60 against the greenback. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.45 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared with Thursday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)