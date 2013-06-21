FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT
June 21, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is up 0.45 percent while the broader
NSE index falls 0.42 percent, off the day's lows after earlier
hitting their lowest intraday levels since April 16. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 7.44
percent, hit by fears foreign investors would continue to sell
debt as the rupee weakens towards record lows and as U.S.
Treasury yields surge, narrowing the differential with domestic
debt yields. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee trading at 59.33/35 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.57/58 on Thursday.  Dealers
cite inflows related to Essar Steel's $1 billion overseas
borrowing. Some long USD trades are also unwinding, which are
helping the INR. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate is unchanged at 7.25
percent, while the one-year rate is down 2 basis points at 7.42
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate unchanged at 7.20/7.25 percent,
compared with Thursday's close. 
    
  ----------------------         
 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

