SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0731 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.45 percent while the broader NSE index falls 0.42 percent, off the day's lows after earlier hitting their lowest intraday levels since April 16. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 7.44 percent, hit by fears foreign investors would continue to sell debt as the rupee weakens towards record lows and as U.S. Treasury yields surge, narrowing the differential with domestic debt yields. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee trading at 59.33/35 per dollar compared with its close of 59.57/58 on Thursday. Dealers cite inflows related to Essar Steel's $1 billion overseas borrowing. Some long USD trades are also unwinding, which are helping the INR. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate is unchanged at 7.25 percent, while the one-year rate is down 2 basis points at 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate unchanged at 7.20/7.25 percent, compared with Thursday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)