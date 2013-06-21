FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 21, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.21 percent after hitting their two-month lows 
earlier on Friday as software exporters such as Infosys advanced
on hopes a record low rupee would improve overseas earnings and
helping indexes end a tough week on a brighter note. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at
7.43 percent, posting its worst weekly loss in nearly a year as
foreign investors sold heavily on the back of a fall in the
rupee to record lows and narrowing differentials with U.S.
Treasury yields. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 59.27/28 per dlr
compared with its close of 59.57/58 on Thursday, helped by
inflows related to a $1 billion overseas loan of Essar Steel,
but the currency still posted its worst week in a year. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.25 percent,
while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.42 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate at 7.20/7.30 percent, compared
with Thursday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

