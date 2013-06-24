SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.64 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.66 percent tracking weak Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points (bps) at 7.47 percent, as dealers shed positions taking cues from the rising U.S treasury yield and lower growth outlook of China. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.65/66 per dollar compared with its close of 59.27/28 on Friday, as worries about China's economic and financial stability hit global risk assets, while caution prevailed ahead of current account deficit data due this week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 9 bps at 7.34 percent, while the one-year rate higher 4 bps at 7.46 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)