FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 1.24 percent and the broader
NSE index is lower 1.37 percent, their lowest close in more than
two months, with blue chips such as ITC Ltd declining as foreign
investors remained sellers for nine consecutive sessions,
sparking fears of continued outflows. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 9 basis points
(bps) at 7.52 percent, rising for a third consecutive session on
Monday, sending the benchmark yield to a six-week high as
foreign funds continued to sell domestic debt. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 59.68/69 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.27/28 on Friday, as foreign
investors continue to sell debt and stocks as part of an exit
from emerging markets, with only fears of central bank
intervention arresting a further fall. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 14 bps at 7.39 percent,
while the one-year rate higher 5 bps at 7.47 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.10/7.15 percent, compared with
Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.