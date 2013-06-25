FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent while the broader
NSE index is lower 0.07 percent tracking weaker Asian shares
particularly the Chinese stock market which sank deeper into the
bear market territory. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.49
percent, taking cues from overnight bounce back in the US bond
prices from two-year lows. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 59.73/74 per dollar
compared to its close of 59.68/69 on Monday tracking other Asian
currencies though it still stayed within sight of a record low
reached last week. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at
7.33 percent while the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 7.42
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, compared
with Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.