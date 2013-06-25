SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.05 percent while the broader NSE index is lower 0.07 percent tracking weaker Asian shares particularly the Chinese stock market which sank deeper into the bear market territory. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.49 percent, taking cues from overnight bounce back in the US bond prices from two-year lows. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 59.73/74 per dollar compared to its close of 59.68/69 on Monday tracking other Asian currencies though it still stayed within sight of a record low reached last week. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at 7.33 percent while the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.15/7.20 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)