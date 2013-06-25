FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0757 GMT
June 25, 2013 / 8:02 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0757 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.95 percent while the broader
NSE index up 0.90 percent tracking recovery in regional
shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.47
percent, taking cues from overnight bounce back in the U.S. bond
prices from two-year lows. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee nearly flat at 59.67/68 per
dollar compared with its close of 59.68/69 on Monday. Gains
track a lower dollar index, down 0.13 percent, after two
top Federal Reserve officials downplay market fears of an
imminent end to stimulus. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 8 basis points at
7.31 percent while the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 7.42
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent, compared
with Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

