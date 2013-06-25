SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0757 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.95 percent while the broader NSE index up 0.90 percent tracking recovery in regional shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.47 percent, taking cues from overnight bounce back in the U.S. bond prices from two-year lows. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee nearly flat at 59.67/68 per dollar compared with its close of 59.68/69 on Monday. Gains track a lower dollar index, down 0.13 percent, after two top Federal Reserve officials downplay market fears of an imminent end to stimulus. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 8 basis points at 7.31 percent while the one-year rate 5 bps lower at 7.42 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 7.10/7.20 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)