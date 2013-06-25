FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 25, 2013 / 12:42 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent and the
broader NSE index closed higher 0.34 percent, rebounding from
two-month lows hit in the previous session as blue-chip stocks
such as Reliance Industries gained on short-covering ahead of
the expiry of June derivative contracts later this week. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.50 percent, after three sessions of rise, as buying emerged
from domestic mutual funds, though worries about continued
foreign selling remain with the rupee still within sight of
record lows. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee gained marginally at
59.66/67 per dollar compared with its close of 59.68/69 on
Monday, on some dollar selling related to arbitrage gains with
the offshore non-deliverable forward market, but sentiment
remained fragile after a steep foreign sell-off of stocks and
debt. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 9 bps at 7.30
percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.43 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate eases to 6.75/6.85 percent from
Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent as banks overcovered for
product needs. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
