SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT
June 26, 2013 / 7:52 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0740 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.19 percent higher, taking cues from positive Asian
shares and as the country's market regulator steps in to attract
inflows. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.48 percent, finding support from the overhaul of rules for
foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and
simplifying categories, by the market regulator. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 59.79/80 compared with
Tuesday's close of 59.66/67 per dollar, with dealers watching
for central bank intervention as the currency closes in on its
record low. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.28
percent, while the one-year rate 4 bps lower at 7.39 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.40/7.50 percent compared with
Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.85 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

