SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index was down 0.36 percent after the rupee slumped to a record low, escalating worries foreign investors may exacerbate outflows and dimming chances of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped 8 basis points (bps) at 7.58 percent, tracking the record fall in the rupee and diminishing hopes of a rate cut from the RBI. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.7150/7250 versus its Tuesday close of 59.66/67, after falling to an all-time low of 60.76/per dollar, reinforcing the vulnerability of a country with limited reserves and struggling to narrow a record-high current account deficit. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate surged 14 bps to end at 7.44 percent, while the one-year rate was 10 bps higher at 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)