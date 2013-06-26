FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Financials
June 26, 2013 / 1:56 PM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.41 percent and the
broader NSE index was down 0.36 percent after the rupee slumped
to a record low, escalating worries foreign investors may
exacerbate outflows and dimming chances of a rate cut by the
Reserve Bank of India. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped 8 basis points (bps)
at 7.58 percent, tracking the record fall in the rupee and
diminishing hopes of a rate cut from the RBI. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 60.7150/7250
versus its Tuesday close of 59.66/67, after falling to an
all-time low of 60.76/per dollar, reinforcing the vulnerability
of a country with limited reserves and struggling to narrow a
record-high current account deficit. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate surged 14 bps to end at
7.44 percent, while the one-year rate was 10 bps higher at 7.53
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.40/7.50 percent
compared with Tuesday's close of 6.75/6.85 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)

