SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0540GMT
June 27, 2013 / 5:52 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0540GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.1 percent on global risk sentiment and lower
current account deficit. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield lower 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.56 percent, after March quarter current account deficit
came in below estimates. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 60.51/52 versus its
Wednesday close at 60.7150/7250, helped by gains in Asian FX and
a lower current account deficit.  
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate higher 9 bps at 7.53
percent and the one-year rate up 9 bps at 7.62 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 7.35/7.40 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
