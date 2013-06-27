SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Thursday to their highest in a more than a week as energy firms such as Reliance Industries gained on expectations that the government would increase domestic prices of gas. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.56 percent, recovering from recent falls after a narrower-than-expected current account deficit in the fiscal year ended March helped ease some of the concerns about a key source of stress on the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee recovered from record lows on Thursday to end at 60.19/60.20 versus Wednesday close of 60.7150/7250, helped by corporate inflows, with a lower-than-expected current account gap also helping relieve some of the concerns about the battered currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate ended 2 bps lower at 7.42 percent. The one-year rate was up 3 bps at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate at 6.90/6.95 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)