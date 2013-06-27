FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Thursday to their
highest in a more than a week as energy firms such as Reliance
Industries gained on expectations that the government would
increase domestic prices of gas. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower
at 7.56 percent, recovering from recent falls after a
narrower-than-expected current account deficit in the fiscal
year ended March helped ease some of the concerns about a key
source of stress on the rupee. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee recovered from record lows on Thursday to
end at 60.19/60.20 versus Wednesday close of 60.7150/7250,
helped by corporate inflows, with a lower-than-expected current
account gap also helping relieve some of the concerns about the
battered currency. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate ended 2 bps lower at
7.42 percent. The one-year rate was up 3 bps at
7.56 percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's one-day cash rate at 6.90/6.95 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 7.40/7.50 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

