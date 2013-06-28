FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0423 GMT
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2013 / 4:32 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0423 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.57 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.58 percent, heading for a second session of
strong gains, as energy shares surge after the government
approved a hefty increase in gas prices. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points (bps)
at 7.50 percent on the rupee's recovery and gains in US
Treasuries. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee gains breaching below 60 to the dollar, on
hopes recent foreign investor selling could subside after
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials seen as supporting
continued monetary stimulus sparked a global risk rally. The
rupee is at 59.88/89 to the dollar against Thursday close of
60.19/20. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate 9 bps lower at 7.33
percent and the one-year rate down 7 bps at 7.49
percent.

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.35 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 6.90/6.95 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.