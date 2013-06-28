FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
June 28, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares rose nearly 3 percent on Friday, marking their
biggest single-day gain in 1-1/2 years, as energy firms such as
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Reliance Industries rallied
after the government approved a hefty increase in gas prices.
The benchmark BSE index rose 2.75 percent, while the broader NSE
index rose 2.81 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark government bonds posted their biggest daily
gain in nearly four weeks on Friday, as a rebounding rupee gave
temporary relief in a tough month for debt markets that was
marked by heavy selling from foreign investors. The benchmark
10-year bond yields fell 12 basis points to 7.44 percent. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
     Indian rupee posted its biggest daily gain in nine months
on Friday, fuelled by a robust rally in local stocks, with
sentiment also helped by the government's move to raise gas
prices for the first time in three years. The partially
convertible rupee ended at 59.385/395 per dollar versus
Thursday's close of 60.19/20 per dollar. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate closed 8 basis points down at 7.34
percent and the one-year rate fell 8 basis points to 7.48
percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate rose to 7.20/7.25 percent compared with
Thursday's close of 6.90/6.95 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
