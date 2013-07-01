FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415GMT
July 1, 2013 / 4:22 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0415GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares gain with the benchmark BSE index up 0.36
percent while the broader NSE index rose 0.31 percent, drawing
comfort from foreign investors being heavy buyers in cash and
futures markets on Friday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark government bond yield down 3 basis points
to 7.41 percent, helped by a recovery in the rupee over three
sessions, including Monday. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee marginally stronger at 59.29/30 to a dollar
versus 59.385/395, on dollar selling by custodial banks. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate 1 basis point higher at 7.35 percent
and the one-year rate fell 2 basis points to 7.46 percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate in-line at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with
Friday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

