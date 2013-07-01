FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares gain, with the benchmark BSE index up 0.94
percent and the broader NSE index up 0.97 percent, to close at
their highest in nearly one month, drawing comfort after foreign
investors bought shares in the previous session, ending a 13-day
selling streak. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark government bond yield up 2 basis points at
7.46 percent, snapping a two-day winning streak on the back of
some profit-taking and after foreign investors continued a
recently steep selling streak.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee marginally weaker at 59.51/52 to a dollar
versus 59.385/395, ending a two-day winning streak, as corporate
inflows and a strong domestic stock market was outweighed by a
late surge in dollar demand from oil importers. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate and the one-year rate up 4 basis
points to 7.38 percent and 7.52 percent respectively. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate was not traded on Monday on account of RBI
annual closing. It ended at 7.20/7.25 percent on Friday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

