SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares gain, with the benchmark BSE index up 0.94 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.97 percent, to close at their highest in nearly one month, drawing comfort after foreign investors bought shares in the previous session, ending a 13-day selling streak. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark government bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.46 percent, snapping a two-day winning streak on the back of some profit-taking and after foreign investors continued a recently steep selling streak. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee marginally weaker at 59.51/52 to a dollar versus 59.385/395, ending a two-day winning streak, as corporate inflows and a strong domestic stock market was outweighed by a late surge in dollar demand from oil importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate and the one-year rate up 4 basis points to 7.38 percent and 7.52 percent respectively. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate was not traded on Monday on account of RBI annual closing. It ended at 7.20/7.25 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)