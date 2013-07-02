FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0410 GMT
#Financials
July 2, 2013 / 4:17 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.07 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.17 percent, on profit-taking after it rose to
nearly a month high in the previous session. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark government bond yield lower 4 basis points
(bps) at 7.42 percent, as gains in the domestic currency
improves odds of a cut in interest rates in the coming months. 
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee stronger at 59.2350/2450 to the dollar from
Monday's close of 59.51/52, helped by inflows likely related to
Unilever's open offer for its Indian unit, dealers say. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate lower 1 bp at 7.37 percent and the
one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.50 percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent on Tuesday. It was
not traded on Monday on account of RBI annual closing. Cash rate
ended at 7.20/7.25 percent on Friday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
