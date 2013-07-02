SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0410 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.17 percent, on profit-taking after it rose to nearly a month high in the previous session. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark government bond yield lower 4 basis points (bps) at 7.42 percent, as gains in the domestic currency improves odds of a cut in interest rates in the coming months. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee stronger at 59.2350/2450 to the dollar from Monday's close of 59.51/52, helped by inflows likely related to Unilever's open offer for its Indian unit, dealers say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate lower 1 bp at 7.37 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.50 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent on Tuesday. It was not traded on Monday on account of RBI annual closing. Cash rate ended at 7.20/7.25 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)