SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0722 GMT
July 2, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0722 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.27 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.3 percent on worries that foreign
institutional investors sold stocks on Monday while the volumes
on the NSE stock index fell to their lowest since June 19. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark government bond yield down 2 basis points
(bps) at 7.44 percent, tailing gains in the domestic currency. 
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee stronger at 59.39/41 to the dollar from
Monday's close of 59.51/52, helped by inflows that are likely
related to Unilever's open offer for its Indian unit, dealers
say. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.42 percent and the
one-year rate flat at 7.52 percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent on Tuesday. It was
not traded on Monday on account of the RBI annual closing. The
cash rate ended at 7.20/7.25 percent on Friday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
