SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell, snapping a three-day winning streak, as profit-taking hit recent outperformers such as Reliance Industries, while sentiment weakened due to falling trading volumes and as foreign investors resumed their sales. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.58 percent lower and the broader NSE index up 0.7 percent down. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark government bond yield flat at 7.46 percent, remaining constrained as a faltering rupee continues to raise fears of sustained foreign selling. RUPEE -------------- Indian rupee weaker at 59.66/67 to a dollar versus Monday's close of 59.51/52, extending losses for a second session, as state-run banks likely bought dollar to meet the government's defence purchases. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The five-year OIS rate up 5 bps at 7.43 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.52 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent versus 7.20/7.25 percent close on Friday. The call market was shut on Monday due to a RBI holiday. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)