FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2013 / 11:53 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares fell, snapping a three-day winning streak, as
profit-taking hit recent outperformers such as Reliance
Industries, while sentiment weakened due to falling trading
volumes and as foreign investors resumed their sales. The 
benchmark BSE index ended 0.58 percent lower and the broader NSE
index up 0.7 percent down. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark government bond yield flat at 7.46 percent,
remaining constrained as a faltering rupee continues to raise
fears of sustained foreign selling.  
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee weaker at 59.66/67 to a dollar versus Monday's
close of 59.51/52, extending losses for a second session, as
state-run banks likely bought dollar to meet the government's
defence purchases. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate up 5 bps at 7.43 percent, while the
one-year rate unchanged at 7.52 percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 7.00/7.10 percent versus 7.20/7.25
percent close on Friday. The call market was shut on Monday due
to a RBI holiday.  
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.