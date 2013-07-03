FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0425 GMT
#Financials
July 3, 2013 / 4:32 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0425 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 1.01 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.97 percent tailing lower Asian shares on
worries the days of easy money from the Federal Reserve are
numbered. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark government bond yield up 6 basis points to
7.52 percent, after the rupee weakens below 60 per
dollar and not far from a record low of 60.76 hit last week. 
 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    Indian rupee weaker at 59.97/98 to the dollar from Tuesday's
close of 59.66/67 heading for a third consecutive session of
falls, on concerns foreign investors would continue to exit
domestic markets and add to concerns about the funding of the
country's record current account deficit. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate up 9 bps at 7.52 percent, while the
one-year rate up 6 basis points at 7.58 percent. 

    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate unchanged at Tuesday's close of 7.00/7.10
percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

