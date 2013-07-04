FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0505 GMT
July 4, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0505 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.66 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.62 percent higher on value-buying and
higher regional shares. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower at
7.48 percent, helped by a recovery in the rupee and improved
cash conditions. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee at 59.97/98 versus Wednesday's close at 
60.215/225, helped by gains in Asian FX and positive stocks.
 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The five-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.51 percent while the
one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.54 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate continues to hover below repo rate on
improved liquidity at 6.75/6.80 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 6.50/6.60 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

