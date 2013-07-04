SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gains 1.22 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1.14 percent higher, recovering from two sessions of falls, as ITC surged, following reports of a price hike for one of its cigarette brands, while blue-chips such as Tata Motors recovered from previous declines. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 8 basis points lower at 7.42 percent, on short covering, after sharp falls triggered by a slide in rupee in recent sessions and as investors cheered improved cash in the banking system.. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee at 60.13/14 versus Wednesday's close at 60.215/225, snapping three sessions of losses, but sentiment was dented after the Reserve Bank of India chief said the bank would not defend any particular exchange rate, which dealers read as likely absence of any heavy intervention. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year rate slumped 16 basis points to 7.40 percent, its biggest intraday fall since Sept. 5, 2011, on the back of improved cash in the banking system, while the five-year OIS rate fell 13 basis points to 7.38 percent, its biggest fall since May 14, when it saw a similar fall. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate continues to hover below repo rate on improved liquidity at 6.30/6.35 percent, compared with Wednesday's close of 6.50/6.60 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)