FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0518 GMT
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2013 / 5:32 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0518 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.9 percent, while the
broader NSE index also up 0.9 percent, as foreign investors'
buying in cash shares and derivatives segment on Thursday stoke
expectations that the previous session's recovery will
extend. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at
7.45 percent on Friday as selling emerged ahead of the
government debt sale and in cautious trade ahead of the U.S.
labour market data. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 60.22/23 versus Thursday's close
of 60.13/14 on dollar demand from oil importers and state-run
banks to meet the government's defence needs. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
     The five-year OIS rate gains 7 basis points to 7.45 percent
while the one-year rate up 6 basis points at 7.46 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate continues to hover below repo rate on
improved liquidity at 6.50/6.55, compared with Thursday's close
of 6.30/6.35 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.