FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0804 GMT
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps call at 0804 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.71 percent and the
broader NSE index is up 0.65 percent, as foreign investors'
buying in cash shares and derivatives segment on Thursday stoked
expectations that the previous session's recovery will
extend. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at
7.46 percent on selling ahead of the government debt sale and on
caution before the U.S. labour market data. 
    
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The Indian rupee weaker at 60.45/46 versus Thursday's close
of 60.13/14 on dollar demand from oil importers and state-run
banks to meet the government's defence needs. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
     The five-year OIS rate gains 8 basis points to 7.46 percent
while the one-year rate up 6 basis points at 7.46 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate continues to hover below the repo rate on
improved liquidity at 6.65/6.70, compared with Thursday's close
of 6.30/6.35 percent. India's rate swap curve disinverts for the
first time in two years, signalling the stark improvement in
liquidity in the financial system and expectations the central
bank may not ease monetary policy this year. 
 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in < > 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.