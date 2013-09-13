FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 13, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended 0.25 percent lower, while the
broader NSE index ended flat in a volatile session as blue chips
such as ITC Ltd fell after the prime minister's
economic panel said it would be a challenge for the government
to meet its fiscal deficit target in the current year. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49
percent, as a recovery in the rupee lifted sentiment, but
trading is expected to remain volatile with numerous
macroeconomic events lined up next week. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 63.49/50 per dollar
compared with its Thursday's close of 63.50/51, wrapping up its
best week in nearly 15 months as foreign funds flowed into
equities on the back of a rebound in risk assets as geopolitical
risks abated. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5
basis point at 8.35, while the one-year rate was 4 bps lower at
9.20 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's three-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, slightly
higher than Thursday's close of 10.20/25 percent. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.