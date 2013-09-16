FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0545 GMT
September 16, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0545 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index 1.15 percent higher, while the
broader NSE index 1.03 percent up, tracking gains in global
shares after news Lawrence Summers had dropped from the race to
head the Federal Reserve promised to prolong the lifetime of
super-easy money. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.43
percent, tracking gains in the rupee and US Treasury prices.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 62.71/72 per dollar
compared with its Friday's close of 63.49/50. It rose to 62.45
in session, a near one-month high as hopes for a prolonged easy
monetary policy boosted emerging markets. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5
basis points at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate also 5 bps
lower at 9.15 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate surged to a near six-month high
of 10.65 percent on advance tax outgo from the banking system.
It had closed at 10.25/10.30 percent on Friday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

