SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0840 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index lower 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index down 0.6 percent, after August headline inflation rose at a faster-than-expected pace of 6.1 percent, largely on the back of higher food prices. HSBC also downgrades Indian shares to "underweight" from "neutral", citing the recent rally and downside risks to growth. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.48 percent. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.55/58 per dollar compared with its Friday's close of 63.49/50. It rose to 62.45 earlier in the session, a near one-month high as hopes for a prolonged easy monetary policy boosted emerging markets. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bp at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 9.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate surges to a near six-month high of 10.65 percent on advance tax outgo from the banking system. It had closed at 10.25/10.30 percent on Friday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)