SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0840 GMT
September 16, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0840 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index lower 0.4 percent and the broader
NSE index down 0.6 percent, after August headline inflation rose
at a faster-than-expected pace of 6.1 percent, largely on the
back of higher food prices. HSBC also downgrades Indian shares
to "underweight" from "neutral", citing the recent rally and
downside risks to growth.  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.48
percent. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 62.55/58 per dollar
compared with its Friday's close of 63.49/50. It rose to 62.45
earlier in the session, a near one-month high as hopes for a
prolonged easy monetary policy boosted emerging markets. 
    
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bp
at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 9.20
percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's overnight cash rate surges to a near six-month high
of 10.65 percent on advance tax outgo from the banking system.
It had closed at 10.25/10.30 percent on Friday. 
    
  ----------------------         
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

