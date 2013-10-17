FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
October 17, 2013 / 11:59 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    Indian shares fell on Thursday for a second consecutive
session, as software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd slumped despite its quarterly results
beating estimates as investors took profits. The benchmark BSE
index fell 0.64 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.71
percent lower 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    Indian government bonds gained on Thursday as investors saw
a three-day losing streak as excessive and as the rupee
strengthened after the U.S. Congress clinched a last-minute debt
deal. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended down 6
basis points on the day at 8.60 percent, coming off a 9 bps drop
during the session. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.23/24 versus
its close of 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday, snapping two days of
falls, tracking gains in riskier emerging market assets after
the U.S. Congress struck a deal to avert a debt default,
although falling domestic shares capped further gains. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate 
ended down 3 basis points at 8.46 percent, while the five-year
rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.20 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent versus its Tuesday
close of 8.95/9.05 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.