SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell on Thursday for a second consecutive session, as software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slumped despite its quarterly results beating estimates as investors took profits. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.64 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.71 percent lower GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds gained on Thursday as investors saw a three-day losing streak as excessive and as the rupee strengthened after the U.S. Congress clinched a last-minute debt deal. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended down 6 basis points on the day at 8.60 percent, coming off a 9 bps drop during the session. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.23/24 versus its close of 61.8350/8450 on Tuesday, snapping two days of falls, tracking gains in riskier emerging market assets after the U.S. Congress struck a deal to avert a debt default, although falling domestic shares capped further gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 8.46 percent, while the five-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.95/9.00 percent versus its Tuesday close of 8.95/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)