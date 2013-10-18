FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0525 GMT
October 18, 2013 / 5:38 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0525 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.2 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.3 percent, led by defensive sectors such as
drugmakers and consumer good stocks as investors brace for a
period of uncertainty ahead of the RBI's policy review at the
end of the month. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 2 basis
points at 8.58 percent, boosted by the rupee's rise to a more
than two-month high but further gains seen limited. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.02/03 per
dollar compared with its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday, boosted
by a continued fall in the dollar versus most major currencies
while positive domestic shares also aid. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 3 bps at 8.43
percent, while the five-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.17 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.80/8.90 percent versus Thursday's
close of 8.95/9.00 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

