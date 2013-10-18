SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0525 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.2 percent and the broader NSE index higher 1.3 percent, led by defensive sectors such as drugmakers and consumer good stocks as investors brace for a period of uncertainty ahead of the RBI's policy review at the end of the month. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.58 percent, boosted by the rupee's rise to a more than two-month high but further gains seen limited. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.02/03 per dollar compared with its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday, boosted by a continued fall in the dollar versus most major currencies while positive domestic shares also aid. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 3 bps at 8.43 percent, while the five-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.80/8.90 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)