SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT
October 18, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 1.5 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 1.56 percent, led by gains in blue-chip shares and
as the rupee earlier rose to an over 2-month high.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 1 basis point
at 8.61 percent, after Bloomberg TV reported India is
considering closing the dollar swap window offered to oil
companies, citing unnamed sources. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.66/67 per dollar
compared with its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday, after Bloomberg
TV reported India is considering closing the dollar swap window
offered to oil companies, citing unnamed sources. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 bps at 8.44
percent, while the five-year rate unchanged at 8.20 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.80/8.90 percent versus Thursday's
close of 8.95/9.00 percent. 
    
 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

