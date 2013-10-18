SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0732 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 1.5 percent and the broader NSE index higher 1.56 percent, led by gains in blue-chip shares and as the rupee earlier rose to an over 2-month high. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.61 percent, after Bloomberg TV reported India is considering closing the dollar swap window offered to oil companies, citing unnamed sources. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.66/67 per dollar compared with its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday, after Bloomberg TV reported India is considering closing the dollar swap window offered to oil companies, citing unnamed sources. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 bps at 8.44 percent, while the five-year rate unchanged at 8.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.80/8.90 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.95/9.00 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)