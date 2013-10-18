FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 18, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 2.29 percent and the broader NSE
index up 2.37 percent, as banks rose on value-buying while blue
chips gained as foreign investors extended their buying streak
to a tenth consecutive session. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 5 basis
points at 8.55 percent, after the central bank said the dollar
window for oil companies would remain open, although debt
markets posted their first weekly fall in three on rising
inflation fears. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.27/28 per dollar
compared with its close of 61.23/24 on Thursday, after the
central bank's reassurance it was not yet closing a special
dollar swap window for oil firms helped the currency recover
from session lows. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5 bps at 8.41
percent, while the five-year rate unchanged at 8.20 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.80/8.85 percent versus Thursday's
close of 8.95/9.00 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

