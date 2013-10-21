FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424GMT
#Financials
October 21, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0424GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE
index up 0.45 percent, led by gains in blue chips like Larsen &
Toubro which rose on higher-than-expected earnings. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield flat at 8.55
percent. Prices are likely to remain supported as no bond
auction is scheduled in the week. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.53/54 per dollar
compared with its close of 61.27/28 on Friday, on dollar demand
from private oil companies. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.41
percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.19 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent versus Friday's close
of 8.80/8.85 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
