SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0652 GMT
#Financials
October 21, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0652 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index down 0.3 percent on profit-taking
after earlier touching its highest level in nearly 3 years,
while the broader NSE index falls 0.22 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 3 bps at 8.58
percent. Prices are likely to remain supported as no bond
auction is scheduled in the week. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.52/53 per dollar,
weaker than its Friday close of 61.27/28, due to dollar demand
from private oil companies. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.41
percent and the five-year rate also unchanged at 8.20 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus
Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
