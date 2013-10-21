SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0652 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.3 percent on profit-taking after earlier touching its highest level in nearly 3 years, while the broader NSE index falls 0.22 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 3 bps at 8.58 percent. Prices are likely to remain supported as no bond auction is scheduled in the week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.52/53 per dollar, weaker than its Friday close of 61.27/28, due to dollar demand from private oil companies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.41 percent and the five-year rate also unchanged at 8.20 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)