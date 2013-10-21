FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
October 21, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.05 percent, while the
broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent, their highest close in
nearly three years as Larsen & Toubro surged after maintaining
its revenue guidance for this fiscal year, while sentiment was
also boosted on net foreign buying for an eleventh straight
session. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 5 basis
points at 8.60 percent as caution set in a day before the U.S.
non-farm payrolls data that could swing expectations about when
the Federal Reserve will start to taper its monetary stimulus. 
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ended at 61.52/53 per
dollar, weaker than its Friday close of 61.27/28, due to dollar
demand from private oil firms. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate higher 2 bps at
8.43 percent and the five-year rate closed up 4 bps at 8.24
percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate higher at 9.00/9.05 percent versus
Friday's close of 8.80/8.85 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

