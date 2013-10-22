FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT
#Financials
October 22, 2013 / 4:29 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0410 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index up 0.05 percent, while the broader
NSE index 0.06 percent higher, tracking largely weak Asian share
cues. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 1 basis point
at 8.61 percent as the rupee extends weakness to a third day.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee extends losses to a third
session on dollar strength ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls. The
pair is at 61.80/83 versus its previous close of 61.52/53.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate flat at 8.43
percent and the five-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.23 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate flat at 9.00/9.05 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)

