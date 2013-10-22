SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.14 percent, while the broader NSE index edged lower 0.03 percent, backing away slightly from near three-year highs hit in the previous session, as Hero MotoCorp fell a day ahead of its quarterly earnings, while caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. monthly jobs report. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.61 percent amid absence of any large triggers awaiting U.S. nonfarm payroll data for cues on when the Federal Reserve was likely to begin tapering its stimulus programme. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee extended losses to a third session ending at 61.6550/6650 versus its previous close of 61.52/53 on month-end dollar demand from importers amid cautious trading ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp at 8.42 percent and the five-year rate also 1 bp lower at 8.23 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends at 8.95/9.00 percent versus its previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)