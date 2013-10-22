FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Reuters TV
October 22, 2013 / 1:04 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.14 percent, while the
broader NSE index edged lower 0.03 percent, backing away
slightly from near three-year highs hit in the previous session,
as Hero MotoCorp fell a day ahead of its quarterly earnings,
while caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. monthly jobs report.
 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended up 1 basis
point at 8.61 percent amid absence of any large triggers
awaiting U.S. nonfarm payroll data for cues on when the Federal
Reserve was likely to begin tapering its stimulus programme.
 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee extended losses to a third
session ending at 61.6550/6650 versus its previous close of
61.52/53 on month-end dollar demand from importers amid cautious
trading ahead of U.S. nonfarm payroll data. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1 bp at 8.42
percent and the five-year rate also 1 bp lower at 8.23 percent. 
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends at 8.95/9.00 percent versus its
previous close of 9.00/9.05 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
