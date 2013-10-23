SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0533 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.56 percent, while the broader NSE index also crawls down 0.56 percent, after shares of India's Wipro Ltd fall 5.5 percent as its July-September revenue in dollar terms grew 2.7 percent sequentially, lagging other major IT services exporters. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.58 percent after U.S. jobs data led to hopes that the Federal Reserve would not start tapering monetary stimulus until 2014. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.51/52 per dollar versus 61.6550/6650 after the U.S. nonfarm payroll data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5 bps at 8.37 percent and the five-year rate also 5 bps lower at 8.18 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent from 8.95/9.00 percent at its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)