SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0533 GMT
October 23, 2013 / 5:43 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0533 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index is down 0.56 percent, while the
broader NSE index also crawls down 0.56 percent, after shares of
India's Wipro Ltd fall 5.5 percent as its
July-September revenue in dollar terms grew 2.7 percent
sequentially, lagging other major IT services exporters.
  
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 3 basis
points at 8.58 percent after U.S. jobs data led to hopes that
the Federal Reserve would not start tapering monetary stimulus
until 2014. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee at 61.51/52 per dollar 
versus 61.6550/6650 after the U.S. nonfarm payroll data. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate down 5 bps at 8.37
percent and the five-year rate also 5 bps lower at 8.18 percent.
    
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent from 8.95/9.00
percent at its previous close. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

