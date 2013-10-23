FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 12:06 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.47 percent, while the
broader NSE index ended down 0.39 percent, easing for a second
consecutive session, as blue chips such as Tata Motors and
software services exporters declined on profit-taking after
indexes this week hit their highest in nearly three years. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed up 2
basis points at 8.63 percent, tracking the retreat in the rupee
from session highs. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.59/60 per
dollar versus 61.6550/6650, with gains boosted by the U.S.
nonfarm payroll data but domestic demand from oil firms and
defence buying hurt. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate closed flat at 8.42
and the five-year rate also ended unchanged at 8.23 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ended at 8.95/9.00 percent from 8.95/9.00
percent at its previous close. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
