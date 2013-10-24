FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0651 GMT
October 24, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0651 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark index reached the key level of 21,000 on
Thursday for the first time in nearly three years, on
better-than-expected corporate earning trends and continued
strong inflows from foreign funds. The benchmark BSE index,
which earlier touched a high of 21,039.42, is 0.82 percent
higher, while the NSE index is up 0.78 percent. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year government bond yield 1 basis point
lower at 8.62 percent, tracking gains in the rupee. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.43/44 per
dollar versus its previous close of 61.59/60, tracking gains in
equities. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The one-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp lower at 8.41
percent, while the five-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.24 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 9.00/9.05 percent compared with its
previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
