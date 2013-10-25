FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT
October 25, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0445 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent and the
broader NSE index down 0.27 percent, tracking losses in most
other markets. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.60 percent, tracking a sudden weakness in the rupee. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.67/68 per
dollar compared with its close of 61.46/47 on Thursday, tracking
losses in other Asian currencies and local shares while demand
from custodian banks also hurt. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.24
percent, while the one-year rate steady at 8.40 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate at 8.95/9.05 percent against Thursday
close of 8.95/9.00 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
