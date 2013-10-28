SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0500 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index 0.2 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian sharemarkets with foreign investors continuing to buy shares for a 16th straight session. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.59 percent, with the market gearing up for the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday when it is expected to raise its key repo rate by 25 bps. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee slightly weaker at 61.48/49 per dollar compared with its Friday's close of 61.46/47 as trading is choppy ahead of the central bank's macroeconomic report due later in the day and the policy review on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.20 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.37 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged from its Friday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)