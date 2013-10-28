FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0500 GMT
#Financials
October 28, 2013 / 5:09 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0500 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index up 0.3 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.2 percent higher, tracking gains in other Asian
sharemarkets with foreign investors continuing to buy shares for
a 16th straight session. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 8.59 percent, with the market gearing up for the central
bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday when it is expected to
raise its key repo rate by 25 bps. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee slightly weaker at 61.48/49
per dollar compared with its Friday's close of 61.46/47 as
trading is choppy ahead of the central bank's macroeconomic
report due later in the day and the policy review on Tuesday.
 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 8.20
percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 8.37 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate unchanged from its Friday's close of
9.00/9.05 percent. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

