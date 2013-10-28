SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0830 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index is trading down 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index 0.5 percent lower on caution ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 6 basis points (bps) to 8.64 percent, with the market gearing up for the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday when it is expected to raise its key repo rate by at least 25 bps. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.53/54 per dollar compared with its Friday's close of 61.46/47 and off the session high of 61.35, due to a retreat in domestic shares ahead of the central bank's macroeconomic report due later in the day and the policy review on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 bps at 8.22 percent, while the one-year rate rises by 4 basis point at 8.41 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate remains unchanged versus Friday's close of 9.00/9.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)