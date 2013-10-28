FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0830 GMT
October 28, 2013 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0830 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    India's benchmark BSE index is trading down 0.4 percent and
the broader NSE index 0.5 percent lower on caution ahead of the
central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 6 basis points
(bps) to 8.64 percent, with the market gearing up for the
central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday when it is
expected to raise its key repo rate by at least 25 bps. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.53/54 per
dollar compared with its Friday's close of 61.46/47 and off the
session high of 61.35, due to a retreat in domestic shares ahead
of the central bank's macroeconomic report due later in the day
and the policy review on Tuesday. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 bps at 8.22 percent,
while the one-year rate rises by 4 basis point at 8.41 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate remains unchanged versus Friday's close of
9.00/9.05 percent. 
   
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
