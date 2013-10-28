FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE share index ends down 0.55 percent and the
broader NSE index closes 0.71 percent lower for a fifth straight
session of falls. Markets were jittery ahead of the Indian
central bank's policy review on Tuesday and the U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting on Oct. 29-30 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 8 basis points (bps)
to 8.66 percent at close, a day before the central bank's policy
review at which it is expected to raise the repo rate. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee closes at 61.52/53
per dollar compared with 61.46/47 on Friday, ahead of the RBI
meet, with weakness in the sharemarket also hurting. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 5 bps at 8.24
percent, while the one-year rate rises by 6 bps to 8.43 percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash closed lower at 8.90/8.95 versus Friday's close
of 9.00/9.05 percent. 
   
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
