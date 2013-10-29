SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower, ahead of the central bank's quarterly monetary policy review due at 0530 GMT where it is widely expected to raise repo rate by 25 basis points. However, foreign investors remained net buyers for a 17th consecutive session on Monday, according to provisional data. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.65 percent. Earlier in the session, yields rose to as much as 8.70 percent on expectations of a rate hike at the policy review following the hawkish macroeconomic report released on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.65/66 per dollar compared with its close of 61.52/53 on Monday, tracking choppy local shares and cautiousness ahead of the central bank's policy review. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 bps at 8.27 percent, while the one-year rate is 1 bp higher at 8.44 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at 8.90/8.95 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)