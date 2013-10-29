FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
October 29, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS  
    -----------------------
    The benchmark BSE index ends up 1.74 percent while the
broader NSE index closes 1.96 percent higher, snapping a
five-day losing streak to hit their highest close in nearly
three years, as lenders surge after the central bank raises
interest rates in line with expectations. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    --------------------------------
    The benchmark 10-year bond yield closes 12 bps lower at 8.54
percent, its biggest single day fall in three weeks, after the
central bank raises the repo rate in line with market
expectations, while also lowering the short-term emergency
funding rate for banks. 
        
    RUPEE 
    --------------
    The partially convertible rupee ends stronger at 61.31/32
per dollar compared with its previos close of 61.52/53, boosted
by gains in the domestic sharemarket and dollar selling by
exporters with traders' focus now shifting to the outcome of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement. 
       
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------
    The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 4 bps at 8.20
percent, while the one-year rate closes 5 bps lower at 8.38
percent.
        
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------      
    India's cash rate ends lower at 8.45/8.50 versus previous
close at 8.90/8.95 percent after the RBI cuts the short-term
emergency funding rate, which is currently the operative rate in
the system. 
    
  ----------------------
  Double click on codes in 
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                        

 (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.